Latus Artilene Jones Tutor, 102, passed away August 25, 2021 at Generations Senior Care, Saltillo, MS. She was the widow of Alvin M. Tutor. Together they were faithful members of Charjean Baptist Church in Memphis. When Mrs. Tutor moved to Tupelo, she joined Belden Baptist Church. At 102 years old, she was the oldest member upon her death. She lived a life that exemplified kindness and grace toward everyone. Her faith and trust in her Lord were shown every minute of her life. Her family was a great source of pride. Survivors include her son, Lamar Tutor(Claire); two daughters, Sandra O'Connell and Wanda Sterling; five grandchildren, Don Sterling, Joe Sterling, Chuck Hurt, Patti Leslie, and Tim Tutor; one brother, George W. Jones(Celestine); six precious great grandchildren, Rush Sterling, Reed Sterling, Charlie Hurt, Morgan Comer, Brandi Plaxico, and Dustin Tutor; four great-great grandchildren, Carter Murphy, Tanner Plaxico, Cayson Tutor, and Rosie Comer. She was preceded in death by twelve brothers and sisters, three sons-in-law, Charles Hurt, Robert O'Connell, and James Sterling; one son, Terry W. Tutor; and her husband, Alvin M. Tutor. Graveside Services will be Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10 AM at Carey Springs Cemetery with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. Bro. Kenneth Leslie will officiate. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Kelby Comer, Don Sterling, Rush Sterling, Reed Sterling, and Dustin Tutor. Thank you for the loving care by Generations Senior Care Staff and Kindred Hospice.
