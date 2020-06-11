MEMPHIS , TN -- Victoria Jones, 58, passed away Friday, June 05, 2020, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday June 13, 2020 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Gillian 226 Watson Desoto Road Byhalia, MS. Burial will follow at Mt. Gillian Cemetery Byhalia, MS Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs.

