W.C. Jones, age 86 of Belden, passed away, October 21, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County. He was born January 1, 1935 to Alvin Earnest Jones and Ellen Mae Ross Jones. W.C. was a life-long farmer and loved all aspects of being outdoors such as cattle farming, beekeeping, woodworking, hunting, and fishing. He is survived by his sons, Tracy Jones and Trent Jones both of Belden; brother, Berdell Jones (Linda) of Tupelo; grandchildren, Hunter Jones (Bethany) of Jackson, Laken Jones, and Wilson Jones both of Tupelo; great grandchild, Charlie Jones; and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his first wife of 45 years, Faye Jones; his second wife of 14 years, Norma Jones; his parents; sisters, Elise Stacy and Katherine Stanley; and brother, Rivers Jones. Visitation will be from 1:00pm to 3:00pm Sunday, October 24, 2021 with the funeral following 3:00pm at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Merit officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Hunter Jones, Wilson Jones, Trevor Jones, and Chase Jones.
