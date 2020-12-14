Walter Jones, 75, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Graveside. Services will be on Wednesday December 16, 2020 11:00 at Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday December 15, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Oxford Chapel Serenity Oxford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery in Abbeville.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.