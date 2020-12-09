Wardie Lou Jones, 77, resident of Ripley, went to be with the Lord on December 3, 2020. A private graveside service will be in Antioch Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Wardie Lou was born February 11, 1943 in Ripley, the daughter of the late Adolphus and Wardie Shelton Jones. She was a graduate of Ripley High School and Northeast Mississippi Community College. Wardie Lou learned how to crochet and knit at an early age and became a master of her craft.She was blessed with a talent that she enjoyed and turned into a career. Her crochet items were enjoyed by many people in Tippah County and throughout the South. Especially popular were the sweater sets she crocheted for newborns and her Christmas decorations. Left to honor Wardie Lou's memory are her many cousins, her aunt Theopa and special cousins Cotton and Wanda Carr who attended to her care. She was also preceded in death by a brother, William Wade Jones. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
