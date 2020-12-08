Wardie Lou Jones , 77, passed away Sunday, December 03, 2020, at Diversicare of Ripley in Ripley. Services will be on Graveside Services will be private. at Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery.

