William Bruce Jones, a Neuropsychologist specializing in Traumatic Brain Injury and Rehabilitation, and a resident of Shady Shores, TX, passed away on October 13, 2019 at the age of 65 while surrounded by family. Dr. William Bruce Jones was born in Amory, MS on October 31, 1952 to Bill and Betty Jones. Dr. Jones received his B.A. in Psychology and Sociology (1974) and M.S. in Psychology at Mississippi State University in 1976. He continued on to the University of Mississippi, where he received his Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology in 1982. Dr. Jones completed his internship at the Biloxi Veterans Administration Medical Center. In 1986, Dr. Jones moved to Dallas and opened his private practice, Neuropsychology Associates of Dallas, where he worked to improve the quality of life for his patients and their families. He traveled the world providing testimony as an expert witness in the field of brain injury. Dr. Jones was a devoted family man, who was always willing to help those in need. He enjoyed traveling to battlefields, storytelling, beautiful art work, and mentoring others. He has impacted numerous patients and their families with his commitment to improving the lives of those living with brain injuries. His words of wisdom will be passed down to future generations to come. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. Those who will miss Bruce the most are his mother, Betty Jones; his wife, Cindi Jones; his children, Kathryn Jones and Christopher Locke; their mother, Valerie Ramsay; his brother, Barry Jones, and his wife Kathy; his niece, Jacelyn Crenshaw and her spouse Casey; his nephew, Matthew Jones and his spouse Addie; daughter-in-law Ava Locke; his grandchildren, Ashton, Kinsley, and Tate Locke; his previous sisters-in-law Dinah Bolton and Stephanie Johnson; and other nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is reunited in Heaven with his father Bill Jones; his previous wife, Joyce Johnson-Jones; brother-in-law, Daniel Johnson; sister-in-law, Karen Johnson; son, Nik Kelley, grandparents, and cousins, as well as, many other loved ones and pets. A celebration of his life service is scheduled for 12:30 on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Wildwood Chapel in Restland Memorial Park. Flowers can be sent to 13005 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75243, or donations can be made to the Denton Animal Support Foundation in memorial of Dr. William Bruce Jones.
