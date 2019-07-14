Alice Lucille Quillian Jordan, 90, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born February 1, 1929 in the Macedonia Community of Union County to Buford Lawrence Quillian and Hattie Lucille Sherman Quillian. She retired from Mohasco Furniture. She enjoyed collecting porcelain dolls and loved to watch Wheel of Fortune. She was a member of Old Oak Grove Baptist Church. Funeral services will be 11:00a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Tommy Peters and Bro. Ben Murphree officiating. Burial will be at Old Oak Grove Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter, Pam Jordan Roberson (Jimmy) of Myrtle; a sister, Frances Gresham and a brother, Buford Quillian, both of Holland, MI; two granddaughters, Belinda Chism (Gary) of Keownville and Amanda Barnes (Chuck) of Pinedale; and two great grandchildren, Millie Chism and Brady Barnes. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Victor Jordan; a son, Rickey Jordan; four sisters, Gracie Rossell, Ruth Armistead, Lora Seaye and Helen Grant; and two brothers, James Quillian and Carl Quillian. Pallbearers will be Lee Jordan, Dennis Quillian, Tim Pennington, Butch Cobb, Gene Godfrey and Tim Gilliespie. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at the funeral home. The family request memorials be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 Main St., Tupelo, MS 38801 For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
