UNION COUNTY -- Donald Brady "Don" Jordan, 63, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford . Services will be on Friday, May 22 at 2PM at The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.. Visitation will be on Friday, May 22 from 1PM to 2PM at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Church of the Nazarene Cemetery in Pontotoc County.

