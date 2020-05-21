Donald Brady "Don" Jordan, 63, resident of the Lafayette Springs Community and lifelong resident of Union, Pontotoc and Lafayette Counties, departed this life Tuesday morning, May 20, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Don will be at 2 PM Friday, May 22 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care located at the corner of Hwy 30 and West Bankhead. His friend and pastor Bro. David Bishop will officiate. Burial will follow in the Union Church of the Nazarene Cemetery in Pontotoc County. Don was born in Union county on April 29, 1957, the son of the lat Albert and Alice Cummins Jordan. A Christian, Don was a self employed logger in the Lafayette, Pontotoc and Union County areas for much of his life. He will be remembered as an outdoorsman that possessed a strong work ethic and a love for his family. A visitation for family and friends will be at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care from 1 PM to 2 PM today. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Jordan, his son, Michael Jordan (Tiffany) of Lafayette Springs, four sisters, Branda GAnn (Bobby), Patsy Williams (Glen), Carlee Hudson and Tammy Johnson (Nate), a brother, TIm Jordan and two grandchildren, Cheyenne and Eli Jordan. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
