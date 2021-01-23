On Thursday, January 21, 2021, Frances Collier Jordan, 82, passed away peacefully at The Tippah County Hospital in Ripley following a brief illness. The family has requested a private family graveside service with burial in Antioch cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Jordan was born January 8, 1939 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late Earnest and Sarah Shelton Collier. She was a 1956 graduate of Shady Grove High School, received her cosmetologist license from Foster's Beauty School and was employed as a switchboard operator for Tippah County Hospital for many years. On June 23, 1956 she married her beloved husband, Rayburn Jordan who preceded her in death on February 8, 1987. While her husband served in the United States Air Force, Mr. and Mrs. Jordan traveled throughout the United States and returned to their much loved Tippah County in 1969. She continued to travel after retiring as long as health permitted. A member of West Ripley Baptist Church, Mrs. Jordan will be remembered as an excellent cook and a great homemaker. An avid reader of the newspaper, she also had many interests which included word search, color sheets, talking and watching her favorite television programs, "Gunsmoke" and "Bonanza". Her pride and joy was her family, her pets and her much adored grandchildren and great grandchildren where she affectionately earned the names, "Me-maw" and "Grandmomma". The legacy of her kind spirit and zest for life will live on through them. Blessed with a loving family, survivors include one daughter, Debbie Flake (Ricky) of Ripley, three sons, Greg Jordan (Betty) of Brandon, MS, Vince Jordan (Paula) of Ripley and David Jordan (Leslie) of Madison, MS, one brother, Billy Collier of Arlington, TN, eleven grandchildren, Josh Jordan, Sarah Tonnies, Amy Bowman (Andy), Robert Jordan (Jen), Roxanne Muir (Gordon), Craig Flake (Amanda), Jeremy Flake (Kristyn), Justin Jordan (Anna), Jenna Hopper (Austin), Meredith Jordan and Luke Jordan, seventeen great grandchildren, a sister in law, Martha Fay Johnson of Desoto County and a brother in law, Bill "Dub" Jordan (Ruth) of Beaumont, CA. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Ernestine Brice and a brother, Neal Collier. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Jordan family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
