Splunge-Gladys Jordan, 101, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at River Place Nursing Center in Amory. She was born on April 16, 1919 to the late Gale and Jessie Jones Silas. She grew up in Splunge as an only child, were she attended school and ultimately graduated from Smithville High School in 1940. She was the last survivor of her class. She taught school at Splunge. "Back in those days if you had good grades, you could get a certificate for teaching school," according to Gladys. While in school, Jordan was well known on the cheerleader squad and was a quick-as-lightning forward on the basketball team. She may not have been as quick as lightning these recent days but she still sang the cheer song for River Place at her 100th birthday party. Gladys was a faithful member of Splunge Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for 30 years. While a resident of the Care Center of Aberdeen for a short time, she taught a daily lesson over the intercom system. She had been a resident at River Place since 2004. Gladys Jordan's relatives, though distant, went to check on her often. She had no children of her own. She often claimed she was blind; however, she knew her caregivers by name and could tell when a bird was sitting on the feeder outside her window, so she missed very little. Gladys liked anything red, as well as chewing Juicy Fruit gum and getting her hair styled. When celebrating her 100th birthday, she stated: "I have lived a full life and I am content and happy." Gladys is survived by her cousin, Beverly Hamilton (Elmer), of Amory; Ronnie Boozer, of Amory, who was like a son to her; her caregiver and friend, Patricia Wilbanks; and her Riverplace family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Jordan; and brother, Virgil Silas. A graveside service will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Riggan Chapel Cemetery in the Greenwood Springs community with Bro. Mike Tucker officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials may be made to Splunge Baptist Church in Greenwood Springs, MS, 60722 Splunge Rd, Greenwood Springs, MS 38848
