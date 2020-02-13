TUPELO -- Gloria Ann Jordan, 58, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at NMMC - Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 11 AM at Hope Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 from 10 AM to service time at Hope Church. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park.

