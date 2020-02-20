Gloria Ann Jordan died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center - Hospice Unit in Tupelo. She was 58. She was born March 5, 1961 in Greenville, MS to Allen and Lee Fronia Phillips. She attended Greenville Public Schools, graduating from Greenville High School in 1978. She was joined in holy matrimony to James Jordan on June 1, 1991. She remained a devoted wife until her death. She was employed by the State of Mississippi as a Child Support Enforcement Office in Greenville, recently retiring after 28 years of faithful service. She had a passion for uplifting and encouraging others. She was known for her smile and was a faithful member of Hope Church, where she was involved in many things, including work as a volunteer in the nursery. She was on the board of directors for Arms of Mercy Drug and Rehab, a ministry that was very dear to her heart. One of her greatest joys was her family. She especially enjoyed planning family get-togethers. Some of Gloria's favorite times were line-dancing with her friends - she would find any excuse for a line dance! A celebration of life service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Hope Church, 2094 McCullough Blvd.) with Rev. Tom Wilson officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM to service time at the church. Burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to serve their friends. She is survived by her husband, James Jordan, and son Quinin Coleman, of Tupelo, MS; brothers, Sylvester Wilson (Nancy) of Kansas City, MO, Allen Phillips (Alice) of Little Rock, AR, and Elijah Phillips (Gloria) of Greenville; sisters Rosie Johnson of Kansas City, MO, Elizabeth Higgins of Greenville, Dorothy Bryant of Kansas City, KS, and Yvette Perkins (Cedric) of Fort Worth, TX; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents. Pallbearers will be her nephews, Robert Bryant, Derrick Bryant, Corey Adams, Quincy Phillips, Fred Phillips, Kendall Phillips, Alton Phillips, and Javarus Ray. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gloria's name to Arms of Mercy Drug and Rehab, 1341 Beauchamp Rd., Greenville, MS 38703. Condolences may be posted to hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
