TUPELO -- Jerry H. Jordan, 85, passed away Monday, March 02, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 AM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 4, from 4 PM to 7 PM at Holland - Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Chesterville Memorial Gardens.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.