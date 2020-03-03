On Monday, March 2, 2020, Jerry Holland Jordan slid into home from Sanctuary Hospice House. During his remarkable 85 years on the field, Jerry was many things to many people: Son, Husband, Father, Brother, Coach, Pastor, Counselor, Friend. But if you asked him his favorite title, he would say, "Redeemed." Jerry loved his Savior above all and spent more than 50 years preaching the Gospel to anyone who would listen. Utterly incapable of compartmentalizing his life, he reflected Christ's love wherever he went and whatever he did. Whether in the pulpit, around the dinner table, in the dugout, or up a telephone pole, Bro. Jerry's love for Jesus was always on proud display. Outshined only by this love and the love he gave his family, Jerry Jordan loved baseball. Oh my, he loved baseball. In 1976, this love moved him to take a bush hog to four acres in a horse pasture and build his Field of Dreams-and they came. Only twelve little leaguers at first, but over the years, thousands traveled to Chesterville, MS, to play on that dusty red diamond. The fact that right field sloped severely, and left field had a horse buried beneath it mattered little. The only thing that mattered was the game and the life lessons he taught through it. Never take your eye off the ball, plant your back foot before you swing, respect your opponent, and honor the officials. The rest will take care of itself. Jerry will be met at home plate by his father and mother, Martin and Nervie, his brother, James, his son, Brent, and two grandchildren, Chanda and Noah. Cheering from the bleachers are his wife of 67 years, Charlene, his daughter Lynn Maners (Steve) of Tupelo, sons Holland Jordan (Lisa) of Fredericksburg, VA, Timothy Jordan (Danny) of Davis, CA, and Kent Jordan of Atlanta, GA, their families (including 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren) as well as countless other relatives, coworkers, congregants, players, and friends who have been blessed by having known him. Jerry will be escorted around third base by former Telephone Company coworkers David Mills, Kenneth Scott, Tom Swindle, Howard Bailey, Richard McCrory, and Charles Hannah. His final victory lap will be held at 11 AM Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 4, from 4 PM - 7 PM and from 10 AM until service on Thursday at Holland-Tupelo Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jerry's name to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803, or to Oak Hill Community Church, 1328 CR 885, Saltillo, MS 38866. Bro. Jerry fought the good fight, finished his course, and kept the faith. Now, he rightfully claims his crown of righteousness. He was many things, but to us, he was always Daddy; and Daddy, we love you and will miss you until it is our turn at the plate, where you no doubt will be cheering us on. Hang up your cleats, slugger. You did good.
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.