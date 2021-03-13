Blue Springs-Paxton Wade Jordan, 18, has gone to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on March 2, 2021. He was born December 10, 2002 to Patrick Wade Jordan and Kelli McCollum Jordan. Paxton was a senior at East Union High School and a member of Wells Chapel. He played football at East Union, and loved the Seattle Seahawks. He enjoyed riding four-wheelers, and hanging out with his many friends. Paxton was the kind of person that never met a stranger. He was kind hearted and friendly. He was always smiling and happy, with a wonderful personality. He was so loved by his family, and will be missed beyond measure. A service for Paxton will be Monday, March 15, 2021 at 11:00am with Bro. Michael Lumpkin officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, March 14, 2021 from 4pm till 8pm. The service and the visitation will both be at United Funeral Service. He is survived by his parents, Patrick Jordan and Kelli McCollum Jordan; two brothers, Preston Jordan and Payton Jordan; two grandmothers, Wanda Brooks McCollum and Freida Roberts Jordan. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, James Franklin McCollum and Roy Wade Jordan. Pallbearers will be; Rick McCollum, Aaron McCollum, Nicholas McCollum, Blake McCollum, David McRee, Lee McCollum, Michael Vaughn, and Trey Decanter For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
