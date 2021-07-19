Richard Wayne Jordan, 80, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at his home. He was born July 30, 1940. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, worked for the U.S. Postal Service, and attended First Baptist Church in Pontotoc. He enjoyed sports especially Mississippi State sports, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sports. A Private Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Pontotoc City Cemetery with Bro. Cody Stephens officiating. He is survived by one daughter, Beth (Tracy) Smithey; one son, Todd (Christy) Jordan; six grandchildren, Jordan Varnadore, Jake Smithey, Jarvis Smithey, London Jordan, Harley, Jordan and Jax Jordan; three great-grandchildren, Covington Vernadore, Charleston Vernadore and Oxford Vernadore; and a half-sister, Debbie McComic. He was preceded by his mother, Nellie Williams. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
