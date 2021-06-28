Janelle Joshlin, 67, of Senatobia, MS and formerly of Tupelo passed away June 24, 2021. She was a devoted Christian and loved reading her Bible every day. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially grandchildren and great grands. When she was able, Janelle enjoyed golfing, playing cards, dancing and crocheting. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Carter, Stephanie Shirley, Crystal Joshlin and Melissa Sealy (Jeremy); grandchildren, Katelyn, Haiden, Hunter, Will, Sara, Katie, Etta Grace, Matt, Brandon, Anna, Evans and Ava; great grandchildren, Cassius and Gabriel; sisters, Wanda Grimes (Eldon) and Cheryl Whitfield (Kenny) and brothers, Ervin Ross, Ricky Ross, Ronnie Ross (Jonelle) and Terry Ross (Dorothy). She was preceded in death by her parents, Melberlene and Emett Ross and sister, Donna Newcomb. A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Pate-Jones Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.
