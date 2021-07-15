B.J. (Betty Jane) Jourdan, of Iuka, Mississippi, died peacefully at her home on July 15, 2021.Born to Rosa Belle and Lamar Harris in Cherokee, Alabama on July 15 1926, she graduated from Cherokee High School and the University of Alabama.In 1951 she married D.O. (Oley) Jourdan, Sr. and became a homemaker in his hometown of Iuka. B.J. was a faithfully active member of Iuka United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir for many years. She enjoyed playing bridge and was a big Alabama fan. One did not interfere with her watching Alabama football!Her second team was Ole Miss since Oley, as well as her children and grandchildren, attended school there. But when the teams played each other, she was never happy if Alabama lost, or if Alabama lost to anyone else. Mrs. Jourdan leaves her children, D.O. (Bubba) Jourdan III and Jane Rhea, both of Iuka, MS; as well as grandchildren Mollie Seymour (Dixon) of Birmingham, AL, David Jourdan, and Katie Rose Jourdan of Iuka, MS, Bo Rhea (Rebecca) or Memphis, TN, Jourdan Rhea (Carey) of LaGrange TN, and Harris Rhea (Kathryn) of Tupelo, MS.In addition she leaves her great-grandchildren, Aliene and John Seymour, Ellie, Lucy, and Bo Rhea, Olen and Mary Alice Rhea, as well as Clayton, Charles and Keller Rhea. Her wonderful caregivers for the last few years include LeAnn Rogers, Christy Lindsey, and Glenda Newcomb. She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Charles Harris. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Cutshall Funeral Home. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm on Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Iuka United Methodist Church with the service following at 2:00 pm.The Reverends Kerry Powell and Harrell Moore will conduct the service.Pallbearers will be Bo Rhea, Jourdan Rhea, Harris Rhea, Dixon Seymour, Bob Brown, and Raymond Jourdan. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Iuka United Methodist Church, 100 E. Eastport St., Iuka, MS 38852 or the charity of the donor's choice.
