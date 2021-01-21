Brenda Jourdan, 79, of Booneville, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Landmark Nursing and Rehab. She was a member of the East Marietta Baptist Church. She loved reading, listening to New Site basketball games and she had a great love for animals. Graveside services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Little Brown Cemetery. Bro. Ray Hall will be officiating. Burial will be in Little Brown Cemetery. She is survived by one daughter, Angela Jourdan of Booneville. She is preceded in death by her parents, Monroe and Ruby Aldridge and her husband Odell Jourdan. Condolences and memories may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

