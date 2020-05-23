Harmon Odell Jourdan, 78, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Tishomingo Living Center in Iuka. He was born September 11, 1941, to Harmon Owen and Lucille Jourdan. He was a member of East Marietta Baptist Church and a truck driver. A Celebration of Life Graveside service will be at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Little Brown Cemetery with Bro. Ray Hall officiating. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Jourdan; one daughter, Angela Jourdan; one sister, Kathy Taylor; and his little dog, Gypsee. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Bobbie Merill, Joann Prince and infant, Mary Sue Jourdan; and two brothers, Ronnie Jourdan and infant, Donald Ray Jourdan. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
