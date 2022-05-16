Penny Jourdan Guntown- Penny Michelle Jourdan after a courageous battle with breast cancer, died at the age of 46 on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born November 1, 1975, in Tupelo. She is the daughter of Jerry Jourdan and Mae McClain Jourdan. Penny enjoyed raising her chickens and taking care of her flowers. Penny was a feisty and talkative friend to all who enjoyed helping others. Penny was a proud mother of her 13 year old son, Dylan Blackwell. On February 25, 2022, Penny was baptized in her faith at NMMC. Penny is survived by her son, Dylan Blackwell; mother, Mae Jourdan of Saltillo; fiancé, Stevie Joyner of Guntown; one sister, Melissa Owen (Mark Work) of Saltillo; Wendell Jourdan; and four nieces, Kristen Eaves, Haley Allen, Skylar Jourdan, and Lakyn Jourdan. She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Jourdan; one brother, Gary Jourdan; and one nephew, Gabe Jourdan. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues. Graveside services will follow at Euclatubba Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.