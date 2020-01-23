Eddie Joy, 70, was born on August 27, 1949 to the late Dorothy Milan and Clifton Wright. He departed his earthly life on January 17, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, TN. He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Maxine Joy; four daughters: Korinda Willis of Jacksonville, IL, Malita (Dana) Joy-Brooks of Jackson, MS, Crystal (Leroy) Joy of Alton, IL and Cherisse (John) Montoya of Clarksville, TN; son, Eddie Joy III of New Albany, MS; four stepdaughters: Tamika (Alphonso) Perry-Adkins of Tupelo, MS, Sheila (Robert) Sapp of Douglasville, GA, Sherry Allen of Aurora, IL and Martha (Arthur) Brown of Holly Springs, MS; three stepsons: Willie Perry Jr. and Bradley Perry Jr. of Walnut, MS and Marcus Robinson of New Albany, MS; three brothers: Jessie (Lois) Joy and Bobby Joy of Crenshaw, MS and Malcolm (Melissa) Valentine of Clarksdale, MS; sister, Gloria (Bobbie) Joy-Lewis of Crenshaw, MS; two brother-in-law's, Dale Poole of Walnut, MS and Willie Poole of Tupelo, MS; one special uncle and best friend, Earl Wagner of Aurora, IL. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Bethlehem MBC in Falkner, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery in Falkner, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Did you attend a community college?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.