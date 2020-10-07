LAMAR SLAYDEN COMMUNITY -- Billy Wayne Joyner, 57, passed away Monday, October 04, 2020, at Collierville Baptist Hospital in Collierville.. Services will be on Friday October 9, 2020 11:30 at Serenity Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday October 9, 2020 10:00 -11:30 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.