SLAYDEN -- Edgar Joyner, 81, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Sunday September 20, 2020 2:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday September 20, 2020 1:00 until service at Serenity Autry chapel. Burial will follow at Slayden Cemetery Slayden, MS Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of Services.

