Holland Ray Joyner, Sr., at the age of 74, died Saturday, June 13, 2021 at Diversicare in Tupelo. Holland was the only child of Harold Joyner and Lettress Martin Joyner; he was born on February 28, 1947 in Prentiss County. After graduating from Baldwyn High School, Holland married at the age of 17, Thresia Ann Abernathy. Soon after marriage they relocated to Tupelo. Holland served his country in the United States Army earning the ranking of Sergeant. He was stationed early in his military career in Panama and was a trained Green Beret Parrot Trooper. Spending the majority of his working life in sales, Holland retired from The Pinkerton Tobacco Company. He was a longtime member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher. Recently he moved his membership to Belden Baptist Church. In his free time, Holland enjoyed hunting and fishing. Holland is survived by his daughter, Rachelle Park and her husband, Kevin of Tupelo; seven grandchildren, Laura Park, Hannah Park, Joshua Park, Elijah Park, Nate Joyner, Zac Joyner, and Cam Joyner; and his daughter-in-law, Leslie Joyner Thornton of Rodgersville, Alabama. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife of almost 50 years, Thresia Joyner; son, Holland Ray Joyner, Jr.; and grandson, Nolan Alan Park. Visitation will be on 2:30 p.m. until service time Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring the life of Holland will be 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Scooter Nolan and Rev. Chris Terry officiating. Burial will be in East Mount Zion Cemetery in the Pratts Community. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
