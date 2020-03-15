Mrs. Margaret Wilda Moore Juckes, 85, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Aberdeen, Mississippi. She was born in Elgin Manitoba, Canada on November 11, 1934 to Robert Moore and Dorothy Mae Flannery Moore. She was the president of LimeCo Inc. from 1990-2002. She attended McCondy United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Houston Funeral Home in Houston, Mississippi on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. with Rev. Steve Lampkin and Rev. Kevin Lindley officiating. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Houston Funeral Home in Houston, Mississippi. Mrs. Juckes is survived by her sons, Mike (Leigh Ann) Juckes of McCondy, Mark (Sarah) Juckes of Houston, and Bradley (Zohreh) Juckes of Vancouver British Columbia, Canada; a step-daughter, Patti Hacault of Bruxelles Manitoba, Canada; and her grandchildren, Shane Juckes, McKenzie Juckes, Chelsea Juckes, and Kristi (Perry Joyal) Juckes. Mrs. Juckes was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, W.B. "Bing" Juckes, her son, Bryan Juckes, two brothers, Billy Moore and Kenny Moore; and two sisters, Evelyn King, and Eva Hammond. Pallbearers will be Dwight Griffin, Rodney Bridgeman, Mike Williams and John Ford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: McCondy United Methodist Church 200 Highway 47 Prairie, Mississippi 39756 The Juckes family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all the staff at Monroe Regional Hospital for taking such exceptional care of Mrs. Wilda Juckes. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
