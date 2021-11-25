One we loved so dear departed this life on Monday, November 22, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. Thomas Garfield Judd, known well as "Skip" was born on February 5, 1968 in Okolona, MS to the late parents, Lillie Mae Judd Stanfield and George Bradford. He was educated through the Okolona School System and a lifelong resident of Okolona. Skip attended Jolly's Chapel M.B. Church. He greatly loved family gatherings and hanging out with loved ones. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Survivors include his wife, Sheila Coleman Judd; daughters: Alyssia Judd and Leah Coleman; siblings: Kelvin Stanfield (Trenda), Eric Stanfield (Tasha), Taadimekia Ivy (Corey), Mario Swing, Michelle Donaldson, Tyrone Donaldson (Shelia), Jerome Donaldson (Catina), Michael Donaldson (Denise), and Rickey Donaldson, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives. Family memorial and public visitation will be Friday, November 26, 1:00-3:30 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 W Monroe Avenue, Okolona, MS. Graveside service and committal will be Saturday, November 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery.
