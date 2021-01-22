58, passed away on Thurs., Jan. 21, 2021 at his residence in Okolona. Verdell Judd was born to his late parents, Willie Joe Judd and Josephine McPherson, on March 25, 1962 in Chickasaw Co. He also received his education from the Okolona School System. Mr. Verdell is survived by his wife, Anna Moore-Judd. Two daughters; Claudette (Tarsh)Freeman of Atlanta, Ga. and Brittany Moore of Okolona. Six sons; Verdell M. Judd of Okolona, Brent (Kina) Moore of Okolona, James Corey Jones of Shannon, William Jones of Shannon, David (Tonya) Jones of Tupelo, and Micheal Jones of Atlanta, Ga. Two sisters; Verdine Judd and Ethel Judd both of Okolona. Five brothers; Rev. Dan (Trina) Judd of Okolona, Willie (Barbara) Judd, Jr. of Okolona, Robert Earl Judd of Okolona, James Judd (Amanda) of Okolona, and Samuel (Cherrie) Judd of Memphis, TN. There are a hosts of grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Verdell Judd was preceded in death by one sister; Frankie Mae Crome, and one brother; Ellis Willis. The visitation will be Tues., Jan. 26, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial with a walk-in/walk-out no gathering policy. Face masks are required.The service will be Wed., Jan. 27, 2021 at Chapel Grove West Church cemetery with Rev. Dan Judd officiating. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
