NEW ALBANY -- Kennith "Kenny" Judon, 60, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Wednesday October 21, 2020 1:00 at Church of Act 1016 CR 326 New Albany. Visitation will be on Wednesday October 21, 2020 10:00 - 1:00 at The Church of Acts Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.

