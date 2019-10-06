Mrs. Ollie Lee Word Judon was born April 6, 1928 to parents George Word and Cora Anna B. Eubanks Word Hatchett. Mrs. Judon departed this life on October 3, 2019 at Alliance Allied Health Hospital in Holly Springs, MS. She was born and raised in Pontotoc County and lived in the Algoma Community for decades. She was a member of Usher Valley United Methodist Church. She later relocated to Desoto and Marshall Counties in Mississippi. In August 1948, Ollie married Otie Edward Judon, and to this union five children were born. Our mother was a strong-minded individual who believed "she could do anything." Mrs. Judon is preceded in death by her parents George Word and Anna Word Hatchett, her husband Otie Edward Judon, son Kenneth Ray Judon, and her only sister Grace Word Graham. She leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter Bernice (Eddie Jr.) Bean of New Albany, MS, sons Billy Ray (Sarah - deceased; Verneda - Friend) Judon, Artis Edward (Dyann) Judon both of Pontotoc, MS, and James Roy (Lisa) Judon of Houlka, MS, a grandson Eric (Mattie) Judon of Tupelo, MS, nieces and nephews Deborah Graham Dickerson, Phil Graham, Alexander Graham, and Gee Gee Graham all of Memphis, TN, Walter Foote of Dallas, TX. She also leaves 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Monday, October 7, 2019 from 1 PM - 6 PM, with family hour from 6 - 7 PM at Payton Mortuary. Funeral service will be Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11 AM at Usher Valley United Methodist Church in Algoma, MS. Viewing will be available one hour before service. Interment will follow at Thompson Chapel Cemetery in Houlka, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
