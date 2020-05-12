Charlie Jefferson Jumper, 75, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home. Charlie Jumper was married to Mary Jumper for 56 years, Mary Lawson Jumper for 28 years. He worked as a wood worker for 50 years. Charlie loved outdoor living, riding four wheelers, playing softball, drag racing, riding motorcycles, and watching westerns. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jumper; his children, Toby Jumper(Becky), Norma Bishop(Toby), Diane Carter(Gary), David Lawson(Pam), and Paul Lawson; 15 grandkids; 24 great grandkids; brothers, David Jumper(Rhonda), Randy Jumper(Lisa), Allen Jumper(Debbie), and Dennis Jumper; and his sister Dolly Robbins(Herman). He is preceded in death by Mary Lawson Jumper; parents, Mildred Lois West(Pete) and James Thomas Jumper; daughter, Debbie Dole(Jay); and brothers, James and Ray Jumper. A graveside service will be Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 2PM at Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in New Albany, MS officiated by Bro. Steve Denton. Pallbearers: Michael Martin, C.J. Jumper, Brian Gilliam, Chris Bishop, Shane Jumper, Shawn Moody, and Carson Garcia.
