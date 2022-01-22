Dennis Wayne Jumper, 59, resident of Pontotoc, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Jumper will be at 12 Noon Monday, January 24, 2022 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Steve Denton officiating. Burial will follow in Enterprise Cemetery. Mr. Jumper was born on September 21, 1962 in Union County the son of Mildred Lois and Frank Pete West. He received his education in the Ingomar Public School System and was a valued employee at Gilly's Tire and ATV. He also worked in the plumbing and electrical industry. A Christian, Mr. Jumper was known as an avid "pool shark" and handyman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be greatly missed by his family that truly adored him. Visitation will be from 10AM to 12 Noon Monday, January 24, 2022 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Those left to cherish his memories include two sons, Benton Jumper of Pontotoc and Zak Jumper (Kandace) of Myrtle, one sister, Dolly Robbins (Herman) of Ingomar, three brothers, David Jumper (Rhonda) of Ingomar, Randy Jumper (Lisa) of Lonestar, Allen Jumper (Deb) of Myrtle and four grandchildren Cotton, Maverick, McKinley, and Natalee Jumper. He is preceeded in death by three brothers, James, Ray and Charlie Jumper. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Jumper family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
