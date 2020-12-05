Martha Yates Jumper, 87, passed away while surrounded by loved ones at home on Saturday, December 5, 2020, after an extended illness. Born in Jumpertown, Mississippi on December 23, 1932, she was the daughter of Clovis and Eliza Yates. She married Douglas Jumper on November 25, 1950, and recently the couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. A true southern lady who enjoyed family, she was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of West Booneville Church of Christ. She is survived by her one son, Art Jumper (Mitzi); one grandson, Doug Jumper (Saray); two great-grandsons, Arthur and Samuel; two sisters, Linda McCreary and Sadie Hardin, all of Booneville, along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Clovis Guy Yates; and three sisters, Katherine Brumley, Lois Geno, and Oliviene Green. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private family funeral. Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Park. McMillan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association at apdaparkinson.org, the American Heart Association at heart.org, and/or the American Lung Association at lung.org. Condolences and memories may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.