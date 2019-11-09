Minnie Jane Jumper, 82, of Dry Creek, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She was born September 18, 1937, to James Clement Bullard and Cora Evelyn Osborn Bullard. She was an active member of Concord Baptist Church. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed going to Field of Dreams, painting, gospel music, her flowers, and in her earlier years, riding horses. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm Sunday, November 10, 2019, at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be up to service on Monday. A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 pm Monday, November 11, 2019, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Marvin Robbins and Bro. Robert Walker officiating. Burial will be in Concord Cemetery. She is survived by four grandchildren, Cassidy Jumper (Torie) of Marietta, Halley Kirkman (Adam) of Ripley, Hope Barkley of Dry Creek, and Colt Jumper (Megan) of Mantachie; ten great grandchildren, Gunnar Kirkman, Emma Barkley, Brayden Kirkman, Hattie Kirkman, Glen Ashton Jumper, Katelynn Jumper, Skylar Barkley, Easton Barkley, Bentley Hall, and Blakely Jumper; three sisters, Betty Palmer (Harold) of Rienzi, Glenda Harwood (Jimmy) of Rienzi, and Evelyn Davis (Bud) of Booneville, and two brothers, Clifton Bullard (Charlene) of Thrasher and Carl Bullard (Mary) of Thrasher. She was preceded in death by her husband, Holland L Jumper; her son, Dale Jumper; her parents; and six brothers. Pallbearers will be Harold Wayne Jumper, Cameron Jumper, Eric Davis, Derick Davis, Clifton Bullard, Carl Bullard, Jimmy Harwood, and Harold Palmer. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
