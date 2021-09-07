William W. "Bill" Jumper passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at his home in Jumpertown. He passed doing what he enjoyed most, working in his yard. Bill was born June 6, 1935. He attended Pisgah High School until it was closed and then he transferred to Jumpertown School where he met the love of his life, Ara Eaton. Bill and Ara married on December 20, 1952, and were blessed to share 68 years together. Their devotion and love for one another was as strong at the end as it was in the beginning of their marriage. After marriage, Bill farmed for a few years, then in 1967 he bough the Jumpertown Service Station from Cullen Yates. A hard worker, Bill managed his farm and the service station for the next ten years. He also took over management of the cotton gin in Jumpertown. In 1976, Bill bought the Lion Oil distributorship in Booneville. Along with his son and grandson, Bill was able to work to grow Jumper Oil and see it continue in operation as a successful business in Booneville and Prentiss County. Every day, Bill came out to visit with the many friends he had made through the years in business. Bill was a longtime member of Jumpertown Methodist Church. Over the years, he served positions in the church as a trustee. He was elected and served as chairman of the church trustees, a position he held for 40 years. He was a second generation fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Mississippi State. Bill is survived by his wife, Ara Jumper; his son, Danny Jumper (Eleshia); his grandchildren, Sloane Jumper Hankins (Blake), B.J. Ward (Whitney) and Warren Jumper (Kari Beth) and his great-grandchildren, Vivian, Oliver and Henry. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dexter and Nettie Green Jumper; his daughter, Patti Jumper; his brother, Junior Jumper; his sister, Jerry Palmer and Shirley Jean Jumper and his brothers-in-law, Hugh Donald Eaton, Hoyle Eaton and Frank Palmer. Services will be held Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 3:30 pm in the sanctuary of Jumpertown Methodist Church with Jim Peterman, Ronny Sweeney and M.J. Pope officiating. Visitation will be 12-3:30 pm Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow in the Jumpertown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ricky Thompson, Kenny Paul Geno, Bruce Green, Benny Eaton, Jerry Starling and Terry Chaffin. Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony Yates, Larry English, David Brown, Joe Reed, Kent Geno, Craig Brown, Jimmy Moore and Reed Green. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jumpertown Methodist Church, 888 HWY 4 West, Booneville, MS 38829 or to any charity of choice. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.