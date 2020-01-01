Barbara Elizabeth Lowery Justice, 76, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home in the Parham Community in Monroe County. Born in Magnolia, AL on June 12, 1943, she was a daughter to Elihu Jackson and Mary Blanche Evans Lowery. She was a 1961 graduate of Amory High School and prior to her retirement; she worked in the office for the area furniture plants and could make things run very efficiently. She married the late Richard Justice on June 8, 2002 and she was a faithful member of the Christian Chapel Church of Christ, where she was active in the ladies' teddy bear ministry. A champion bridge player, she was involved in various bridge clubs around town and could often be found outdoors in her yard tending to her flowers. Barbara was a collector of McCarty Pottery, Fenton Glass, and Santa Claus figurines; and she was an avid reader. She had big heart and would feed any animal that came to her house. The joy of her life was her family and could often be found at any event, program, or ballgame that involved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Always there for her family, Barbara invested in her children helping them to become who they are today. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Minister Bobby Cleveland officiating. Burial will follow in the New Hope Cemetery. Survivors include one son, Tommy Cadden (Gina) of Amory; two daughters, Melinda Calmes (Fred) of Tupelo and Terri Hughes (Russell) of Tupelo; one brother, Elihu Lowery, Jr.; grandchildren, Janet Cadden (Alexis), Mikki White (Ryan), Kathie Ochoa (Jimmy), Jessica Bowling (Raymond), Bryan Smith (Michelle), and Cooper Hughes; great grandchildren, Alejandro, Kaleb, Julian, Lowery, Townes, Isaac, and Cadden; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her friends in the bridge clubs and her church family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elihu and Mary Lowery; husband, Richard Justice and her sister, Joyce Nell Tribble. Pallbearers will be Bryan Smith, Ryan White, Lee Myatt, Curry Justice, Raymond Bowling, and Jimmy Rhoden. Cooper Hughes will serve as honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Lebonheur Children's Hospital. Condolences and special memories may be shared with her family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Have you made a New Year's resolution?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.