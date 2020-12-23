Charles Wesley Justice was born in Booneville, MS on February 1, 1941 to the late Johnny "Bubba" and Hattie Robinson Young. He transitioned from this life on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
Charles was a faithful member of Wolf Creek M.B. Church in Booneville, MS. He was the sole owner of Justice Concrete for many years. He enjoyed gardening and television.
He was preceded in death by his beloved father, Mr. James "Ham" Young, brother James Robinson, paternal grandparents, Jim and Callie Justice, and maternal grandparents, John and Millie Robinson.
To cherish his memories he leaves his faithful wife of 55 years of marriage on December 24th, Dianna Justice. Two sisters Annie Frank Justice, Joann Norris (Ralph) and one brother Robert Young (Brenda) all of Booneville, MS. In-laws Vera Crump (Robert) of Baldwyn, MS, Annette Jones, Gennette McGee Taylor, Doris Chambers (Jimmy), Bettye J. Jumper (late Willie T. Jumper), Katherine Jumper, Joyce Jumper, Priscilla Jumper all of Booneville, MS. Also a special friend Mr. Ellis Stubb and his little buddy, Jumarion Tye, and a host of nephews, nieces and friends.
Graveside service will be Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 1:00pm at Woof Creek Cemetery in Booneville, MS
Viewing will be from 11:00 am until service begins.
Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Booneville is in charge of arrangements.
