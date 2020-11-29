Sudie Mae Justice Chambers Justice, 90, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her daughter's home in Amory. Born in the Bethlehem Community on July 8, 1930, she was a daughter to Alex and Hattie Simmons Chambers. She married Harvey Justice and raised her family in Amory. Mrs. Sue was a longtime member of the Amory church of Christ and she was a devoted homemaker taking great pride in rearing her two sons and two daughters. An exceptional cook, her biscuits and cornbread were unmatched. She and Harvey loved to travel. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at New Hope Cemetery with her grandson, Ben Justice officiating. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She leaves behind a great family legacy that includes two sons, David Justice (Gail) of Olive Branch and Vincent Justice (Lycia) of Hatley; two daughters, Mary Hilliard (Neil) of Amory and Lisa Gardner (Michael) of Amory; two brothers, Robert Chambers of Hatley and Russell Chambers of Amory; grandchildren, Ben Justice, Emily Jones (Shaun), Matthew Justice (Stephanie), Annie Motes (John), Kevin Justice (Mindy), Brock Pearson (Selena), Cory Justice (Clara), Caleb Justice (Stacy), Brian Gardner (Kara), and Ethan Gardner; great grandchildren, Alex (McKayla), Austin, Andrew, Ciera (Holden), Brady, Emalee, Laina, Hayes, Wade, Lauren, Brendan, Jack, Eli, Clayton, Case, Maya, Blake, and Juliana; great great grandchildren, Levi, Mason, and Beau. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and three sisters, Opal Pearce, Audrey Cox, and Mildred Roberts. Pallbearers will be Kevin Justice, Cory Justice, Caleb Justice, Brian Gardner, and Ethan Gardner. Honorary pallbearer will be Brock Pearson. Visitation will be from noon until 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
