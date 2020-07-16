Orlan Wayne Justice, 74, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his residence in the Furrs Community of Pontotoc County after a brief illness. A celebration of Wayne's life will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2PM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday from 1 PM - service time at Holland - Tupelo Chapel. Private burial will follow at Belden Cemetery. For those who may not be able to attend, the service may be seen at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 2 PM Friday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Wayne was born in Smithville, MS on Oct. 18, 1945 to the late O.D. Justice and Luvercie Peterson "Pat" Justice. He married Betty Richey in Belden on May 8, 1964 and lived the rest of his life in the Belden/Tupelo/Furrs area. A man not scared of work, Wayne had several jobs but worked longest for B and B Concrete as a trucker/deliveryman. A man with a jovial personality and an independent nature, Wayne loved to talk, watch TV, especially Perry Mason and Murder She Wrote. His major purpose in life was to love and care for his wife, children, and grandchildren who affectionately called him Papaw/Grandaddy. He was a great man of God and a prayer warrior. Wayne is survived by his wife, Betty of Furrs, MS; his daughters, Beth (Ricky) Sanders of Guntown, and Dana (Josh) Mason of Booneville; grandchildren Ricky (Kristen) Sanders of Guntown, Joshua (Amber) Sanders of Booneville, Denise Sanders, Braleigh, Walker, and Gage Mason, John and Anna Justice; great-grandchildren Marleigh, Jaxson, Harper, Carter, and Nicholas Sanders, Austin Howell, Sophi and Gabriel Sanders; siblings, Elizabeth Woods of Muscle Shoals, AL, Kenny Justice (Sherry) of Indiana, and David Justice of South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jimmy Justice, and sister, Betty Ann McNulty; daughter, Lesia Justice, and son, Jeffery Wayne Justice. The family sends a special thanks to all of you who have helped with his care in the past months. Special friends: Barbara Chunn, Russell Dye, Richard Sprayberry, Marie Rea, Ricky and Becky Malone. Pallbearers will be Hunter Howell, Adam Cornelius, Justin Hester, Cody Smith, Kevin Chunn, Andrew Sanders, Cade Howell, and Jerry Nance. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Ray Richey, Donny Richey, Dale Keith, William Kitchens, Rodney Turner, Jimmy Hester, and George White. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
