PONTOTOC -- Wayne Justice, 74, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his residence in Pontotoc. Services will be on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2PM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday Noon - service time at Holland - Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Belden Cemetery.

