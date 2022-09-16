Betty Kane

Betty Hatcher Kane, age 86, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Fernbrook Personal Care Home in Houston, MS. She was born August 21, 1936 to Clifford and Mary Lou Hatcher. Betty was a member of First Baptist Church in Pontotoc. She retired from Beihl Shipping in Memphis, where she was a shipping dispatcher. In 1981, Betty served as the President of the World Trade Club. She enjoyed her retirement home in Mountain View, AR. Services will be at 3:30 PM, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dempsey Rowland officiating. Burial will be in the Pontotoc City Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her two brothers, Kenneth Hatcher (Glenda) and Rudolph Hatcher (June); five nephews and two nieces; Ricky, Ronnie, Lee and Scott Hatcher, Mark Dye, Tina Boone and Gina Haley. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jim Kane; a brother, H.H. Hatcher and a nephew, Glen Hatcher. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Hatcher, Mark Dye, David Haley, Lee Hatcher, Gary Linton, Ken Boone and Anthony Ballard. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com

