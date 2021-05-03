Peter Karpovich, 73, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home Wednesday, April 28, 2021 following an extended illness. The family has requested private services. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Karpovich was born January 9, 1948 in Shenadoah, PA, the son of the late Peter A. and Victoria Menchowski Karpovich. He received his education in the Philadelpha Pennsylvania Public School System and served his country in the United States Air Force. In 1975, Mr. Karpovich moved with his family to Tippah County and was employed as scheduling manager for American Bilt-Rite until his retirement in 2013. Survivors include his wife Sue-Ni "Mary" Chang Karpovich, one daughter, Vicki Karpovich of Sunnyvale, CA, one son, Donald Karpovich of Little Rock, AR, a sister, Lisa Radico (Frank) pf Croydon, PA, a brother, Joe Karpovich (Joan) of Feasterville, PA and a grandson, Matthew Tippett of Sunnyvale, CA. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Carol Pianka and three brothers, Richard, Robert and Kenneth Karpovich. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Karpovich family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
