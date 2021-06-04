Oscar McKinley Kearns, III, resident of the Sherman Community and retired cabinet maker, departed this life Saturday, May 29, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was 63 years of age and died following an extended illness. A Service of Remembrance at his beloved church, Sherman Apostolic Tabernacle, will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. A native of Santa Paula, CA, Mr. Kearns had been a resident of North Mississippi for the past 45 years. He was employed in the cabinet manufacturing industry for most of his life before retiring 2 years ago. A Christian and devoted member of the Apostolic faith, Mr. Kearns will be remembered as a person who loved his church and family. Fishing, horseback riding and caring for his pets brought him much pleasure. Survivors include his siblings, Geneva Hunt, Misty Robinson and Jerry Cooper, all of Baldwyn, Kathy Cobert of Sherman, TX, Kevin Kearns of Jacksonville, FL and Robert Kearns of Booneville and three grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by a son, Bradley McCreary , his father, Oscar M. Kearns, Jr., his mother and step-father, Julia Ricks and Johnny Cooper. Memorials are requested to Sherman Apostolic Tabernacle Building Fund, 670 MS-178, Sherman, MS 38869. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
