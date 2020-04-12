HAMILTON -- Glenda Faye Keaton, 68, passed away Tuesday, April 07, 2020, at home in Hamilton. Services will be on Wednesday 15 April 2020-1 PM at Valley Chapel Church Parking Lot-40102 Valley Chapel Rd Hamilton, MS . Visitation will be on NONE, public viewing 12 - 1 PM at Valley Chapel Church Parking Lot-40102 Valley Chapel Rd Hamilton, MS go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.

