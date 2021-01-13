Larry Keaton, 63, passed away Thursday, January 07, 2021, at home in Hamilton. Services will be on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 1 PM at Sardis Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, January 15, 2021 from 11 - 1 PM at Sardis Cemetery.

