Carolyn "Sue" Keenum, 75, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, at her home in Booneville, MS. She was born on February 24, 1946, to William E. Eaton and Doris Nell Carter. Carolyn enjoyed making clothers for premature babies and needy children. She loved gardening, baking (especially for her family), needle arts, working puzzles and watching sports. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral services for Mrs. Keenum will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home. Bro. Ward Hogland will be officiating. Burial will be in the Jumpertown Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Conley Howard Keenum; son, Paul Keenum (Anderson) of Miami, FL; daughters, Connie Taylor of Marietta, GA; and Felicia May (Johnny) of Carrollton, TX; brother, David Holder of Booneville, MS; sisters, Louise Pruitt of Fulton, MS; Janet Boren (Ronnie) of Iuka, MS; and Lisa Brazenas (Jeff) of Acworth, GA; and grandson, Samuel Taylor of Marietta, GA. She is preceded in death by her mother; step-father, Bud Holder; grandmother, Ruth Brooks; and sister, Diane Maine.
