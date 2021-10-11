Joyce Keeton, 90, of Booneville passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the Landmark Nursing and Rehab in Booneville. Joyce was born on October 1, 1931 and married her husband James Lindsey Keeton, Jr. on December 16, 1951. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Booneville. Joyce worked at the Phone Company, Medical Clinic and later got her LPN degree. She was a member of the Homemakers Club and a Volunteer at Baptist Memorial Hospital. She loved going shopping and eating out in Tupelo. She was always taking care of someone, and she dedicated many years taking care of her husband. She loved dogs and cats especially her own. Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Dr. Lynn Jones and Bro. Josh Westmoreland officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the funeral home and on Friday from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. She is survived by her son, James Keeton (Pam); her grandchildren, Mechell Brunes (Charlie), Kelly Carper (Ricky), Jennifer Barton (David), and Shawn Keeton (Rebecca); sixteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her parents, James Luther West and Mauvoline Brown West; her husband, James Lindsey Keeton, Jr.; her brother, Jack West and her great grandchild, Alli Kelly. Pallbearers will be Shawn Keeton, David Barton, Dylan Downs, Tyler Downs, Ezra Keeton, Caleb Chisholm and Jerry Wayne Copeland. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
