Grady W. Keith, 92, passed away Tuesday, April 07, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born at home in Eggville on December 12, 1927 to Thomas Sylvester and Frankie McCraw Keith. He was a World War II Veteran serving in the United States Army. He worked most of his career at Purnell's Pride and retired from Marshall Durbin as a field serviceman. He was also a retired chicken farmer. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, spending time with his family and reading the bible. He was a member of Auburn Baptist Church and a previous member of Eggville Freewill Baptist Church. A private family graveside service will be held Friday at Eggville Cemetery with Bro. Jimmy Henry officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife Josie Keith of Eggville; three sons, Gary Keith (Abby) of Muscle Shoals, AL, Larry Keith (Bo Bean) of Michie, TN and Wade Keith (Lynn) of Mooreville; one brother, Gilbert Keith of Mooreville; five grandchildren, Josh Keith (Carmen), John Keith (Janelle), Matt Keith (Beth), Will Keith (Lindsey) and Katelyn Keith Earnest (Randy); 9 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; 6 brothers, Herman, Leon, Albert, Leo, Cleo and Vernon; two sisters, Stella Mae Knight and Velma Roberts. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
